COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire on Sunday sent several local crews to 50 Manor Sites Apartments in Cohoes. The fire broke out a little before 11 p.m.

Cohoes, Watervliet, and Green Island fire departments were all on the scene. Officials say the fire began in an empty apartment and spread to the attic.

One tenent said that her power went out and she smelled smoke. Soon enough, she saw smoke, and that’s when she called 911. She also said she knocked on neighbors’ doors to alert them, and units were evacuated.

Fire crews were quick to snuff the blaze, and no major damage has been reported. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.