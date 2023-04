WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire broke out in a trailer at the Coldbrook Campground on Gurns Springs Road at around 3:36 p.m. on Thursday. According to the Wilton Volunteer Fire Department, the fire spread to two other trailers and started a small brush fire.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire. The Gansevoort, Greenfield, South Glens Falls, and Saratoga Springs Fire Departments provided assistance.