COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A fire at Justine’s Restaurant in Cobleskill had part of West Main Street closed Monday morning.

Cobleskill police say the call came in just before 4:15 Monday morning for the fire at Justine’s Restaurant on West Main Street. When crews arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

West Main Street is closed between Bridge Street and Washington Avenue.

No reports of injuries. Stay with News10 as we work to learn more.