Fire breaks out at firework storage center

FORT MILLS, S.C. (NEWS10) – Firefighters had to dodge exploding rockets to douse a spectacular fire that destroyed containers of fireworks stored for sale on the Fourth of July.

Crews spent nearly an hour extinguishing the fire that broke out before dawn at the fireworks storage center in Fort Mill.

Shells and rockets burst through the metal containers, sending colorful showers into the air above Davey Jones Fireworks and the House of Fireworks.

Officials said no firefighters or civilians were injured.

There is no word on how the fire started and the York County Fire Marshal was headed to the scene to investigate the cause.

(Video of the fireworks fire, courtesy Michael Stechschulte)