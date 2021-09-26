Fire at Susan B. Anthony House in Rochester ruled suspicious

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/NEWS10) — On Sunday, the Firefighters responded to a fire at the Susan B. Anthony House, on Madison Street, in Rochester.

Upon arrival, the porch of the Susan B. Anthony House was on fire said Firefighters, as they began to enter the building to evacuate smoke, protecting artifacts from being damaged.

“A great job was done by the firefighters tonight in limiting the effects of the fire on both the museum and its displays,” Battalion Chief Joseph Luna said.

The Rochester Fire Investigation Unit has listed the cause of the fire as suspicious.

“The Rochester Fire Department has long understood the significance that this property holds both to our local community as well as the nation,” said Chief Luna.

No civilians or firefighters were injured Officials said the investigation remains ongoing.