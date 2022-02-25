GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Glens Falls has canceled the ‘Fire and Ice’ winter celebration this evening due to inclement weather from Friday’s heavy snowfall. Officials said crews from the Department of Public Works were also not available to clear and condition the ice skating pond at Crandall Park.

Mayor S. William Collins has noted this event was scheduled to be the final series of four celebrations during February. Unfortunately, this is the fourth week in a row the series had been canceled due to similar heavy snowfall and unseasonably warm weather.

Officials said plans for the winter celebration series included ice especially lighted for skating on the pond. In addition to a warming hut, music, and hot chocolate, six bonfires would have been tended by volunteers.