Findings in Albany Police Department racial bias audit released

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An independent racial bias audit of the Albany Police Department is now complete. The audit examined everything from transparency to training.

Chief Eric Hawkins learned the results of the audit on his department a few days prior to its release.

“It’s important that we really take the time to look at the data [and] contextualize this data,” Hawkins said.

The audit was released to the public late Wednesday night. It listed several areas the auditing firm, CNA, said the department needed to work on. Hawkins said he needs more details.

“Clearly there are some areas of disparities in terms of certain areas of policing. If we don’t understand what that means, we may implement strategies that may be harmful to the community,” Hawkins said.

Some of the areas of concern include a disproportionate number of external complaints and civil rights lawsuits filed against the department by members of the black community, diversity within the department that does not represent the racial makeup of the city, and a lack of understanding of the complaint process and disciplinary problems that should take place.

“I want to acknowledge the fact that for some people reading this report, it could kick up all types of emotions” said Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs.

The city is asking to hear from the public. Applyrs said she hopes the audit will create reform and have a positive impact on residents.

“Feedback will not be known to the police chief, to the mayor, or to even my office. That feedback goes directly back to the third party firm,” Applyrs said.

Before a final decisions on the audit is made, it will be available for public comment.

To read the full report, click here.