ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There used to be a time when the mall was filled with lots of people waiting for that Black Friday deal. Now, there seem to be those looking for new Thanksgiving traditions.

NEWS10 stopped by gong cha on Western Avenue in Albany where one group of cousins has created an annual tradition they call a “boba break” that includes boba tea and capturing important moments. Ashvita Vaireddy was happy that it became a yearly tradition for them.

“You know, we have been doing a Thanksgiving photo shoot every year. So we went out, did our photo shoot, and then we are getting boba after,” Vaireddy said.

Rishika Chavali also mentioned that they were still planning on visiting their family for Thanksgiving dinner and other traditions.

“Play some Monopoly and other games like Catan,” Chavali said.

Over at Texas De Brazil, the restaurant was filled with families who wanted to dine without having to do any chores afterward and surrounded by the holiday spirit.

Sara Johnson is the General Manager, and she says that the restaurant has been making sure that the atmosphere stays very festive for the holiday.

“A lot of them are regulars that come out for us every Thanksgiving,” Johnson said. “And they are just really grateful to have somewhere to go and the stability to have the same place to go every year and the same friendly faces.”

Tali Logsdon has been going to the restaurant with her family for the last six years. But then they decided to start a new Thanksgiving tradition.

“We just started about two years ago,” she said. “Then we started inviting the family… I brought friends over… This is like a complete tradition for me. I love it.”

Even though there were no lines, we met Dylan Manachik, who was waiting to get the Jordan 4 Retro Black Cat Sneakers.

“It’s a long haul, but you gotta do whatcha gotta do.”

So, instead of shopping on Thanksgiving night, shoppers must wait until the mall officially opens at 7 a.m. Friday morning.