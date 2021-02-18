Find a vaccine site in Massachusetts and book an appointment if you’re eligible

(WWLP) – NEWS10’s sister station 22News is working for you with a list of COVID-19 vaccine locations in western Massachusetts. As of now, all locations are by appointment only.

Hampden County Vaccine Locations:

Feeding Hills: Stop and Shop 1282 Springfield Street, Feeding Hills MA 01030 Eligible Populations Statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: All patients are required to wear a mask. Vaccine is available by appointment only to those that are designated to be vaccinated according to the states priority groups. Please do not arrive at the pharmacy more than five minutes before your scheduled appointment time. Bring your driver’s license and insurance card. All patients will be asked to wait in the pharmacy area for a required observation for 15-30 minutes after receiving their vaccination. Days of week open: Daily



Holyoke: Baystate Health Whitney Avenue Vaccine Center 361 Whitney Avenue, Holyoke MA 1040 Eligible Populations Statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Vaccine center entrance is at top of the parking lot (upper level) on the backside of the building. Days of week open: Daily



Longmeadow: Big Y 802 Williams Street, Longmeadow, MA 01106 Eligible populations statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy Days of week open: Daily



Longmeadow: Greenwood Center 231 Maple Rd., Longmeadow, MA 01106 Eligible populations in Longmeadow Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Not specified Days of week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.



Ludlow: Big Y 433 Center Street Suite 3, Ludlow, MA 01056 Eligible populations statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy Days of week open: Daily



Palmer: Big Y 1180 Thorndike Street, Palmer, MA 01069 Eligible populations statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy Days of week open: Daily



Palmer: Converse Middle School 24 Converse Street, Palmer, MA 01069 Eligible populations in Brimfield, Hampden, Holland, Ludlow, Monson, Palmer, Sturbridge, Warren, Wales, West Brookfield, Wilbraham Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Park in second lot, and enter through double glass doors. Days of week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.



Springfield: Big Y 300 Cooley Street, Springfield, MA 01128 Eligible populations statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy Days of week open: Daily



Springfield: Eastfield Mall Eligible Populations Statewide 1655 Boston Rd, Springfield, MA 01129 Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Parking can be found on the north end of the mall complex. Both entry and exit can be found on the north end of the facility (Macy’s).Ramp accessibility is available. Additional accommodations for entry and exit are available. Days of week open: Daily



West Springfield: Stop & Shop 935 Riverdale Street, W. Springfield MA 01089 Eligible Populations Statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: All patients are required to wear a mask. Vaccine is available by appointment only to those that are designated to be vaccinated according to the states priority groups. Please do not arrive at the pharmacy more than five minutes before your scheduled appointment time. Bring your driver’s license and insurance card. All patients will be asked to wait in the pharmacy area for a required observation for 15-30 minutes after receiving their vaccination. Days of week open: Daily



Wilbraham: Big Y 2035 Boston Rd, Wilbraham, MA 01095 Eligible populations statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy Days of week open: Daily



Hampshire County Vaccine Locations:

Amherst: Amherst Regional High School 21 Matoon St, Amherst, MA 01002 Eligible residents in Amherst, Belchertown, Granby, Hadley, Hatfield, Pelham, South Hadley, Ware Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Park in parking lot Days of week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.



Amherst: UMass Amherst Campus Center 1 Campus Center Way, Amherst, MA 01003 Eligible Populations in Western MA Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: The clinics are held in the lower level of the Campus Center room 168; park in the parking garage, and proceed to the lower level via elevator, escalator, or stairs. A free parking pass will be provided. Days of week open: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday



Northampton: Big Y 136 N King St Route 5, Northampton, MA 01060



Northampton: Northampton Senior Center 67 Conz Street, Northampton, MA 01060 Eligible Populations in Hampshire County Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Wait in your car until your appointment time Days of week open: Monday – Saturday



South Hadley: Big Y 44 Willimansett Street, South Hadley, MA 01075 Eligible populations statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy Days of week open: Daily



Franklin County Vaccine Locations:

Greenfield: Baystate Franklin Medical Center 164 High St, Greenfield, MA 01301 Eligible populations statewide Site Type: Indoor Appointment info: Please do not open this link via Internet Explorer; use another browser, such as Safari, Chrome, Firefox, etc. Instructions at site: Park at hospital main entrance and proceed inside front door Accessibility: Fully accessible Days of the week open: Varies, please check link



Greenfield: Big Y 237 Mohawk Trail Route 2, Greenfield, MA 01301 Eligible populations statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy Days of week open: Daily



Greenfield: CVS 137 Federal Street Greenfield, MA 01301 Eligible Populations Statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Check-in 15min prior Days of week open: Daily



Greenfield: John Zon Center 35 Pleasant St, Greenfield, MA 01301 Eligible populations statewide Site Type: Indoor Accessibility: There is ample parking and the site is wheelchair accessible. Days of the week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.



Berkshire County Vaccine Locations:

Great Barrington: Big Y 700 Main Street Suite 2, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Eligible populations statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy Days of week open: Daily



Great Barrington: WEB DuBois Middle School 313 Monument Valley Rd, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Eligible populations statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Bring ID to prove eligibility. Wear a loose-fitting or short-sleeved shirt. Days of week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.



Lee: Big Y 10 Pleasant Street, Lee, MA 01238 Eligible populations statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy Days of week open: Daily



Lee: Walgreens 25 Park St, Lee, MA 01238 Eligible Populations Statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Appointment only Days of week open: Daily



North Adams: Stop and Shop 876 State Road. Rte 2, North Adams MA 01247 Eligible Populations Statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: All patients are required to wear a mask. Vaccine is available by appointment only to those that are designated to be vaccinated according to the states priority groups. Please do not arrive at the pharmacy more than five minutes before your scheduled appointment time. Bring your driver’s license and insurance card. All patients will be asked to wait in the pharmacy area for a required observation for 15-30 minutes after receiving their vaccination. Days of week open: Daily



North Adams: St. Elizabeth’s of Hungary Church 70 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247 Eligible populations statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Bring ID to prove eligibility. Wear a loose-fitting or short-sleeved shirt. Days of week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.



Pittsfield: Berkshire Allergy Care Book an appointment: Please send an email to COVID@centralmassallergy.com, providing ONLY your first name, phone number, and preferred location for vaccination (Pittsfield or Worcester). 369 South St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Eligible Populations Statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Follow arrival/entry procedure Days of week open: Monday-Thursday



Pittsfield: Berkshire Community College Paterson Field House 1350 West St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 Eligible populations statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Bring ID to prove eligibility. Wear a loose-fitting or short-sleeved shirt. Days of week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.



Pittsfield: Big Y 200 West Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Eligible populations statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy Days of week open: Daily



Pittsfield: Price Chopper 555 Hubbard Ave, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Eligible populations statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy Days of week open: Daily



Pittsfield: Stop and Shop Dan Fox Drive, Pittsfield MA 01201 Eligible Populations Statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: All patients are required to wear a mask. Vaccine is available by appointment only to those that are designated to be vaccinated according to the states priority groups. Please do not arrive at the pharmacy more than five minutes before your scheduled appointment time. Bring your driver’s license and insurance card. All patients will be asked to wait in the pharmacy area for a required observation for 15-30 minutes after receiving their vaccination. Days of week open: Daily



Pittsfield: Walgreens 37 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield MA 01201 Eligible Populations Statewide Site Type: Indoor Instructions at site: Appointment only Days of week open: Daily



How to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Individuals age 75 and older are eligible beginning February 1, 2021. Select vaccination locations will have appointments available beginning Wednesday, January 27 for individuals age 75 or older. More locations will have appointments available for February 1 and beyond in the coming days.

Individuals must present proof of their eligibility to receive the vaccine. Some sites require individuals to attest to their eligibility as part of the online appointment scheduling process. All other sites will accept the Commonwealth’s Self Attestation form, which can be filled out online. Residents should be prepared to present this form in a hard copy or electronically at their appointment.

All sites require appointments.​​​​​