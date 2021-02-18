Find a vaccine site in Massachusetts and book an appointment if you’re eligible

(WWLP) – NEWS10’s sister station 22News is working for you with a list of COVID-19 vaccine locations in western Massachusetts. As of now, all locations are by appointment only.
Hampden County Vaccine Locations:
- Feeding Hills: Stop and Shop
- 1282 Springfield Street, Feeding Hills MA 01030
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: All patients are required to wear a mask. Vaccine is available by appointment only to those that are designated to be vaccinated according to the states priority groups. Please do not arrive at the pharmacy more than five minutes before your scheduled appointment time. Bring your driver’s license and insurance card. All patients will be asked to wait in the pharmacy area for a required observation for 15-30 minutes after receiving their vaccination.
- Days of week open: Daily
- Holyoke: Baystate Health Whitney Avenue Vaccine Center
- 361 Whitney Avenue, Holyoke MA 1040
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Vaccine center entrance is at top of the parking lot (upper level) on the backside of the building.
- Days of week open: Daily
- Longmeadow: Big Y
- 802 Williams Street, Longmeadow, MA 01106
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Longmeadow: Greenwood Center
- 231 Maple Rd., Longmeadow, MA 01106
- Eligible populations in Longmeadow
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Not specified
- Days of week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.
- Ludlow: Big Y
- 433 Center Street Suite 3, Ludlow, MA 01056
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Palmer: Big Y
- 1180 Thorndike Street, Palmer, MA 01069
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Palmer: Converse Middle School
- 24 Converse Street, Palmer, MA 01069
- Eligible populations in Brimfield, Hampden, Holland, Ludlow, Monson, Palmer, Sturbridge, Warren, Wales, West Brookfield, Wilbraham
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Park in second lot, and enter through double glass doors.
- Days of week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.
- Springfield: Big Y
- 300 Cooley Street, Springfield, MA 01128
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Springfield: Eastfield Mall
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- 1655 Boston Rd, Springfield, MA 01129
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Parking can be found on the north end of the mall complex. Both entry and exit can be found on the north end of the facility (Macy’s).Ramp accessibility is available. Additional accommodations for entry and exit are available.
- Days of week open: Daily
- West Springfield: Stop & Shop
- 935 Riverdale Street, W. Springfield MA 01089
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: All patients are required to wear a mask. Vaccine is available by appointment only to those that are designated to be vaccinated according to the states priority groups. Please do not arrive at the pharmacy more than five minutes before your scheduled appointment time. Bring your driver’s license and insurance card. All patients will be asked to wait in the pharmacy area for a required observation for 15-30 minutes after receiving their vaccination.
- Days of week open: Daily
- Wilbraham: Big Y
- 2035 Boston Rd, Wilbraham, MA 01095
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
Hampshire County Vaccine Locations:
- Amherst: Amherst Regional High School
- 21 Matoon St, Amherst, MA 01002
- Eligible residents in Amherst, Belchertown, Granby, Hadley, Hatfield, Pelham, South Hadley, Ware
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Park in parking lot
- Days of week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.
- Amherst: UMass Amherst Campus Center
- 1 Campus Center Way, Amherst, MA 01003
- Eligible Populations in Western MA
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: The clinics are held in the lower level of the Campus Center room 168; park in the parking garage, and proceed to the lower level via elevator, escalator, or stairs. A free parking pass will be provided.
- Days of week open: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
- Northampton: Big Y
- 136 N King St Route 5, Northampton, MA 01060
- Northampton: Northampton Senior Center
- 67 Conz Street, Northampton, MA 01060
- Eligible Populations in Hampshire County
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Wait in your car until your appointment time
- Days of week open: Monday – Saturday
- South Hadley: Big Y
- 44 Willimansett Street, South Hadley, MA 01075
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
Franklin County Vaccine Locations:
- Greenfield: Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- 164 High St, Greenfield, MA 01301
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Appointment info: Please do not open this link via Internet Explorer; use another browser, such as Safari, Chrome, Firefox, etc.
- Instructions at site: Park at hospital main entrance and proceed inside front door
- Accessibility: Fully accessible
- Days of the week open: Varies, please check link
- Greenfield: Big Y
- 237 Mohawk Trail Route 2, Greenfield, MA 01301
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Greenfield: CVS
- 137 Federal Street Greenfield, MA 01301
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Check-in 15min prior
- Days of week open: Daily
- Greenfield: John Zon Center
- 35 Pleasant St, Greenfield, MA 01301
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Accessibility: There is ample parking and the site is wheelchair accessible.
- Days of the week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.
Berkshire County Vaccine Locations:
- Great Barrington: Big Y
- 700 Main Street Suite 2, Great Barrington, MA 01230
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Great Barrington: WEB DuBois Middle School
- 313 Monument Valley Rd, Great Barrington, MA 01230
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Bring ID to prove eligibility. Wear a loose-fitting or short-sleeved shirt.
- Days of week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.
- Lee: Big Y
- 10 Pleasant Street, Lee, MA 01238
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Lee: Walgreens
- 25 Park St, Lee, MA 01238
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Appointment only
- Days of week open: Daily
- North Adams: Stop and Shop
- 876 State Road. Rte 2, North Adams MA 01247
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: All patients are required to wear a mask. Vaccine is available by appointment only to those that are designated to be vaccinated according to the states priority groups. Please do not arrive at the pharmacy more than five minutes before your scheduled appointment time. Bring your driver’s license and insurance card. All patients will be asked to wait in the pharmacy area for a required observation for 15-30 minutes after receiving their vaccination.
- Days of week open: Daily
- North Adams: St. Elizabeth’s of Hungary Church
- 70 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Bring ID to prove eligibility. Wear a loose-fitting or short-sleeved shirt.
- Days of week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.
- Pittsfield: Berkshire Allergy Care
- Book an appointment: Please send an email to COVID@centralmassallergy.com, providing ONLY your first name, phone number, and preferred location for vaccination (Pittsfield or Worcester).
- 369 South St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Follow arrival/entry procedure
- Days of week open: Monday-Thursday
- Pittsfield: Berkshire Community College Paterson Field House
- 1350 West St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Bring ID to prove eligibility. Wear a loose-fitting or short-sleeved shirt.
- Days of week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.
- Pittsfield: Big Y
- 200 West Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Pittsfield: Price Chopper
- 555 Hubbard Ave, Pittsfield, MA 01201
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Pittsfield: Stop and Shop
- Dan Fox Drive, Pittsfield MA 01201
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: All patients are required to wear a mask. Vaccine is available by appointment only to those that are designated to be vaccinated according to the states priority groups. Please do not arrive at the pharmacy more than five minutes before your scheduled appointment time. Bring your driver’s license and insurance card. All patients will be asked to wait in the pharmacy area for a required observation for 15-30 minutes after receiving their vaccination.
- Days of week open: Daily
- Pittsfield: Walgreens
- 37 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield MA 01201
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Appointment only
- Days of week open: Daily
How to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
Book a vaccine appointment for individuals 75+
Individuals age 75 and older are eligible beginning February 1, 2021. Select vaccination locations will have appointments available beginning Wednesday, January 27 for individuals age 75 or older. More locations will have appointments available for February 1 and beyond in the coming days.
Individuals must present proof of their eligibility to receive the vaccine. Some sites require individuals to attest to their eligibility as part of the online appointment scheduling process. All other sites will accept the Commonwealth’s Self Attestation form, which can be filled out online. Residents should be prepared to present this form in a hard copy or electronically at their appointment.
All sites require appointments.