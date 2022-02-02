Financial scammer accused of violating condition of release

BENNINGTON COUNTY (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, January 18, Vermont State Police say Richard N. Blackmer Jr., 41, of White Creek violated his condition of release by entering into a business contract of more than $500.00 without the Bennington Criminal Court’s approval. Blackmer was issued conditions of release that stemmed from prior charges of over several dozen bad checks and false pretense.

According to a report, in April 2021, Blackmer agreed to have his truck repaired by BA Sales and Service for $5,270.95 which he paid an initial down payment. Police said the truck then remained at the garage until the remaining balance could be paid after the repairs were complete.

In July 2021, Blackmer asked the repair shop to borrow the truck to move his camper and left another truck as collateral. Police say he never returned the repaired truck and during an evening in August, stole back the truck he left as collateral.

Police said, Blackmer never returned the collateral truck or paid the remaining balance of $2,469.88 due. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Court on March 28.