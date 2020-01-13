Financial empowerment workshop for families to be held in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Albany County is hosting a three-part workshop to educate families about personal finances. The program is designed to help parents and caregivers plan for a better financial future, according to a press release.

The workshop will take place on Wednesday evenings from 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 15 at the Arbor Hill Elementary School, 1 Arbor Drive, Albany, N.Y. 12207.

Parents or caregivers are invited to bring children in grades kindergarten through 5 with them. Transportation assistance is available as well as childcare for younger siblings. Participants will receive dinner and a free gift.

Financial empowerment for families topics covered

Jan. 15- Maximizing your budget

Jan. 22- Stretching your tax refund dollars

Jan. 29- Planning for the unexpected

Limited spaces are available. Advanced registration is required by calling Shanae Lawrence at the Arbor Hill Elementary School 518-475-6628.