Finalists announced for National Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced its finalists for this year’s class of inductees.

The 12 finalists are Care Bears, coloring book, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Jenga, Magic the Gathering, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox Cars, My Little Pony, Nerf Blaster, Risk, smartphone, and top.

“These 12 toys represent the wide scope of play—from the simple, traditional spinning top that has been played with since pre-history to the ultra-modern smartphone which has dramatically changed how people of all ages play and connect,” says Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections in a press release. “Whether old or new, or imaginative or physical, all 12 of these toy finalists share an undeniable ability to inspire people to learn, create, and discover through play.”

The National Toy Hall of Fame receives thousands of nominations annually, and this year, fans may vote for their favorite finalists from September 11 to 18 as part of a “Player’s Choice” ballot at toyhalloffame.org.

The three toys that receive the most public votes will be submitted and will join the other top-three submissions by members of the National Selection Advisory Committee.