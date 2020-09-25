Final push for 2020 census as deadline nears

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Time is running out on the 2020 census. The deadline to fill it out is September 30th. That deadline moved up a month ago by the White House.

Officials fear undercounted communities such as Latinos will be hurt by the new deadline. According to Capital District LATINOS, Hispanics in our area number between 50,000 to 60,000. Many don’t fill out the census because of language and accessibility issues and the fear of being reported to the federal government.

Workers from Capital District LATINOS will spend the next week trying to get the word out of the importance to taking part in the census. “Our outreach workers are literally going to all the high rise buildings,” said Micky Jimenez, regional director of Capital District LATINOS.

She adds, “we have thousands of door hangers that we already left with our numbers on if, if they don’t feel comfortable calling the 2020 census, call Capital District LATINOS.”

Officials stress an accurate number of who and how many are living in our communities is vital to getting the support and services those communities need.

