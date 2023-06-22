ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The drama surrounding the Albany Empire continues, even after the team’s termination from the National Arena League. Former Empire interim head coach Moe Leggett tells NEWS10 ABC Sports Director Griffin Haas that multiple Empire players and coaches had their final game check pulled out of their bank accounts.

Leggett says the players and coaches that had their payroll accounts set up were originally paid for the team’s final game against Orlando. Leggett and multiple players noticed that money was gone by Thursday morning.

Leggett says he has reached out to Empire owner Antonio Brown’s accountant, Alex Gunaris, but has been unable to reach him. NEWS10 has also reached out to Gunaris, and we have not yet heard back.

This comes after the Empire were kicked out of the National Arena League for not paying their league assessments. Stay tuned to NEWS10 ABC both on-air and online as we learn more about this developing story.