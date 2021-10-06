Film starring ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Starship Troopers’ actor premiering in Hudson

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Actor Michael Ironside, known for movies such as “Top Gun,” “Total Recall,” and “Starship Troopers,” is starring in a film premiering in Hudson. “Skipping Stones,” a drama about people dealing with grief and guilt, will be premiering October 23 at Time & Space Limited in Hudson.
Skipping Stones takes place about a decade after a tragic accident costs a young man his life. The film deals with the people in his life who are unable to more forward and move on since the accident.
The film also stars Chase Masterson, Daniel Hugh Kelly, Patricia Charbonneau, Nathaniel Ansbach and Gabrielle Kalomiris. Charbonneau is a Windham, N.Y. resident. The film is directed by S.J. Creazzo.
A Q&A with Ironside, Charbonneau and Kalomiris will take place right after the screening. “Skipping Stones” premieres nationwide on November 2.
Tickets are available online on the Time & Space Limited website.
