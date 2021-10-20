Film festival returning to Crandell Theatre, tickets on sale now

Some of the films playing at this year’s FilmColumbia

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — FilmColumbia is returning to the Crandell Theatre in Chatham for its 22nd year. The festival showcases films from major studios and independents, and an array of international films, animated features, documentaries and children’s shorts.

The festival runs from October 22 to October 31. Tickets for each film are available online. This year’s festival features over 40 films, including new releases from directors Pedro Almodovar, Wes Anderson and James Lapine, and performances from Timothy Chalamet, Pelelope Cruz, Benicio Del Toro, Joaquin Phoenix, Tilda Swinton and many others.

There are no All Film passes and no in-person advance tickets this year. FilmColumbia’s 2021 health protocol includes a 50% reduction in seating capacity, viewers to show proof of vaccination with a valid I.D. and masks must be worn at all times by filmgoers, staff, and volunteers.

During the festival, tickets for films that are not sold out may be purchased in-person at the box office.

Films include:

“The French Dispatch” (sold out)

“Julia”

“Jockey”

“Mothering Sunday”

“Lingui: The Sacred Bonds”

A full schedule of events can be found on Crandell Theatre’s website.