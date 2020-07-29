Fill the Boot Campaign goes Online due to COVID-19

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has moved its fundraising program, “Fill the Boot” online. According to the IAFF, this was done because of apprehensions about in-person fundraising.

According to a press release, the IAFF has collected funds as part of the “Fill the Boot” program for 66 years. Donations to the program go towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which conducts research on treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, and other diseases.

In a prepared statement IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger said the following:

“Virtual Fill the Boot will let our members continue to collect to help MDA meet their vital mission of finding treatment and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other neuromuscular diseases.” Harold Schaitberger, IAFF General President

The CEO and President of the MDA Lynn O’Connor Vos said the following:

“We are so thankful to the IAFF for continuing its commitment to cure neuromuscular disease and for the flexibility to go virtual through this pandemic to protect everyone on the frontlines in our communities.” Lynn O’Connor Vos, MDA CEO and President

To donate to the “Fill the Boot” program click here.