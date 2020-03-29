Latest News

FILE: Governor’s corona briefing presentation from Sunday, 3/29

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Sunday press conference presents his administration’s position and response to the coronavirus.

Among Sunday’s updates:

  • Over 76,000 volunteers helping the relief effort
  • Two counties in without confirmed cases: Yates and Seneca
  • 237 deaths in a day

Read the presentation below:

03.29.20-COVID19-BriefingDownload

