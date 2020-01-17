Figure skating competition at the Times Union Center showcases talent across the East Coast

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The blades are shark and so are the skills, as the roughly 2400 skaters take on the ice at the Times Union Center this weekend for the U.S. figure Skating 2020 Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships.

The competition began on Thursday and runs until Saturday, January 18. Competition begins at 9:00 a.m. each day and doors open one hour before. Tickets begin at $30 and can be purchased in person at the Times Union Center box office or online at https://www.timesunioncenter-albany.com/2020-eastern-synchronized-skating-sectional-championship.