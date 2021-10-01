Fight at Coxsackie Correctional Facility Friday involving four inmates

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Five officers were injured at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility after a fight in the dining hall around 11:30 a.m. Friday. One was sent to the hospital to get treatment for hip and knee pain/swelling, according to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA).

A fight broke out Friday morning between two groups of inmates and officers were injured while trying to break up the fight, NYSCOPBA said.

Two of the four officers who did not have to seek out medical help complained of back pain. Another officer complained of hip and shoulder pain. The fourth complained of knee and foot pain. The fifth officer who went to the hospital was treated and released.

NYSCOPBA said four inmates were involved in the fight. They were removed from the dining hall, placed in a special housing unit, and are facing disciplinary action.

NYSCOPBA Mid-Hudson Region Vice President, Chris Moreau, placed blame on the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s disciplinary system. “It is a broken system that provides no safeguards for staff to be attacked on a daily basis,” he said.