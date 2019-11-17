Fifth racist Graffiti mark found on Syracuse Campus, Boeheim visits with student protesters

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A fifth racist incident on Syracuse University’s campus is under investigation Saturday evening.

The Syracuse Department of Public Safety says graffiti targeting the Asian community was found at Haven Hall. There is no suspect information at this time.

A second incident occurred at Sadler Hall where a student reported that another student was loudly yelling a racial epithet that is derogatory to African Americans.

DPS is working to identify the individual responsible.

Picture of Jim Boeheim speaking with protesters, courtesy: CitrusTV News

Also on Saturday, Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim visited with student protesters at Barnes Center. Boeheim listened to the student’s concerns and questions about the incidents across campus.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.