Fifth foal born in third season of ‘Foal Patrol’

Alpine Sky delivered a colt by More Than Ready at Old Tavern Farm on April 15. Photo courtesy: Old Tavern Farm/National Racing Museum and Hall of Fame

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fifth foal was born in the third season of ‘Foal Patrol’ on Wednesday. Alpine Sky, a 7-year-old mare, delivered a colt by More Than Ready at Old Tavern Farm. Both the mare and foal are said to be healthy.

Alpine Sky with her newest foal. The colt was born April 15 at Old Tavern Farm. Photo courtesy: Old Tavern Farm/National Racing Museum and Hall of Fame

Emotional Kitten at Denali Stud in Paris, Kentucky is expected to give birth on April 25 and will be the sixth foal born this season.

‘Foal Patrol’ is an interactive web project run by the National Racing Museum and Hall of Fame. It is a network of live cameras that follow mares as they give birth and foals as they begin to develop.

The new colt at Old Tavern Farm explores his surroundings. Photo courtesy: Old Tavern Farm/National Racing Museum and Hall of Fame

The site also features a number of educational videos, a blog, articles and more.

