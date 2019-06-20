Fifth annual Adirondack Wine & Food Festival lineup details released

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The full lineup for the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival has been announced. This includes both vendors as well as the culinary schedule set for next weekend.

2019 Adirondack Wine & Food Festival Chef William

The festival will take place on Saturday, June 29th and Sunday, June 30th at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George. It will feature 36 of New York state’s most distinguished wineries, plus 15 distilleries, 7 breweries, 8 cideries, 30 food and drink vendors, 13 food trucks, 18 specialty vendors, and special guests, including regional celebrity chefs and more.

Thousands of people are expected to attend this farmer’s market-style, try-before-you-buy festival during its two day run. 2019 is expected to be the biggest year for the festival to date and will include numerous activities and events around the Lake George region.

For more information about the festival and to see a full lineup of vendors and events, click here.