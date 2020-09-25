Field of Horrors ready for ‘sneak peek’ weekend

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The start of fall signifies the beginning of apple picking, corn mazes, and some of the most popular events in the Capital Region- haunted attractions. Now in their sixth season Field of Horrors Co-owner, Stacey Mulinio, says up until a month ago they were unsure if the field would be able to open.

Since then Mulinio says they have been preparing for the 2020 season. Working with the Department of Health, putting protocols into place to keep patrons and employees safe, and preparing for their ‘sneak peek’ weekend which starts Friday, September 25.

All actors will be double-masked and won’t be getting up close and personal with guests this year as they have in years past. All guests will be required to wear a mask and the number of people going into the haunted houses will be closely monitored. The haunted hayride is the only attraction not operating as a safety precaution, Mulinio says.

Field of Horrors acquired Dr. Morbid’s Haunted House from Lake George. The Lake George staple has been revamped along with the other haunted houses to correlate with this year’s theme. Concessions will still be available for guests with returning vendors.

Mulinio says her hope is that guests are able to have fun in a safe environment. She says they have been receiving much support from the community and anticipate a busy weekend.

Tickets can be purchased for Field of Horrors Sneak Peek weekend Friday and Saturday, September 25 and 26 on their website. The field will be open both days from 6:30-11:00 p.m.

