Field of Horrors brings new safety protocols without diminishing scares

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nothing beats a good scare, right? Field of Horrors is still putting on a fright fest during the pandemic, but with new safety protocols.

“We are double masking up…we are doing pretty limited makeup, just black around the eye,” Field of Horrors actor, Tom Stockdale, said. “We’re not getting too in your face, social distancing in the line and social distancing at the table, stuff like that. Everybody will be completely safe, it’ll be a great time.”

For Tom Stockdale, haunted houses elevates October to the next level. Even though there’s changes, the 3rd year actor says he’s just happy to be back.

“Back in March, I wouldn’t have said we would be open. I thought nobody would be open by a long shot,” Stockdale said.

This year they introduce Dr. Morbid’s Haunted House. With excitement at every corner, they don’t need to be in your face to scare you.

“Whether it’s a bone-screeching scream or something like that, or whether they are just totally laughing…either one, it’s a great reaction,” Stockdale said. “Horror and comedy go hand-in-hand…either one, it’s just that reaction.”