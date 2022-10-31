WASHINGTON (The Hill) — Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman is leading Republican Mehmet Oz by 5 points, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll published just more than a week before Election Day. About 49% of likely voters surveyed support Fetterman while 44% back Oz.

The results are similar to other polling showing leads the Democratic candidate has held over Oz for much of the campaign, including a 6-point advantage in a survey last week. But the latest survey comes after Fetterman struggled on the stage during a debate against Oz last week.

The Democrat is still recovering from a stroke he had in May and has difficulty with auditory processing, which led to verbal missteps and awkward answers during the debate. Still, about 50% of likely voters in Pennsylvania view Fetterman favorably, according to the New York Times/Siena College poll. By comparison, about 49% of likely voters view Oz favorably.

Most Pennsylvanians list the economy as a major issue in the midterm elections, with 50% calling it a top concern, the poll shows. Just 34% list social issues—such as abortion, gun control, and democracy—as a major concern in the midterm elections.

The New York Times/Siena College poll was conducted from October 24 to October 26 among 620 likely voters. The margin of error is 4.4 percentage points.