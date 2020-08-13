Ferrari sets record for most expensive car ever sold online

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — A Ferrari that sold for more than $3 million now holds the record for the most expensive car ever sold online.

The bidding soared up until the last minute for a sandy white 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB. It ended up going for a record breaking $3.8 million in an auction that ended August 7.

The car has its original interior and a lot of the original paint.

Gooding & Company said Ferraris took home the top five sales in its online auction.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, auction houses around the world have sold more than $70 million worth of classic and collectable cars online.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga