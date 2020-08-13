Ferrari sets record for most expensive car ever sold online

(CNN) — A Ferrari that sold for more than $3 million now holds the record for the most expensive car ever sold online.
The bidding soared up until the last minute for a sandy white 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB. It ended up going for a record breaking $3.8 million in an auction that ended August 7.
The car has its original interior and a lot of the original paint.
Gooding & Company said Ferraris took home the top five sales in its online auction.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, auction houses around the world have sold more than $70 million worth of classic and collectable cars online.
