Berkshire County District Attorneys warn of increasing fentanyl threat

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS 10) — Law enforcement officials have issued a warning about an increase in the amount of fentanyl-laced heroin in Berkshire County.

The warning comes after the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory noted increased potency and a greater prevalence of fentanyl in substances seized by the Berkshire Drugs Task Force.

“The social and economic stress of the COVID-19 pandemic increases the vulnerability of people who use narcotics. We ask anyone actively using narcotics to be as safe as possible when doing so and those who are in recovery to continue treatment, attend virtual support group meetings, and seek counseling.” District Attorney Andrea Harrington

The investigation into the source of the substances is ongoing. Due to its potency, fentanyl greatly increases the risk of an overdose.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office prefers people abstain altogether from engaging in illegal drug use. Help is available for those struggling with sobriety and recovery, and support groups continue meeting virtually.

Officials ask active drug-users to use smaller, potentially safer doses to limit the risk of overdose or death, and to always keep naloxone—also known as Narcan, which can counteract an opioid overdose—on hand.

They stress the importance of never using alone, so someone can call 911 in case of an overdose. They recommend calling a loved one or Never Use Alone in case someone else cannot be physically present.

