Fenimore Asset Management establishes scholarship fund for Scoharie County students

Fenimore Asset Management, an investment manager with offices in Cobleskill and Albany, has presented a donation of $100,000 to the SUNY Cobleskill Foundation. (Photo: SUNY Cobleskill)

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fenimore Asset Management, an investment manager with offices in Albany and Cobleskill, has gifted $100,000 to the SUNY Cobleskill Foundation. The gift establishes an endowed fund to benefit students from Schoharie County who have demonstrated academic merit and face financial challenges in completing their degree.

Up to five scholarship recipients will be assisted in the pursuit of a bachelor’s or associate’s degree at SUNY Cobleskill annually. Students of all levels of study will be considered.

“With this endowed gift, Fenimore again demonstrates its long-held commitment to a growing, thriving society and education’s critical place within,” said Dr. Marion Terenzio, president of SUNY Cobleskill. “The immense gratitude we feel today will only grow and blossom in the years ahead as more of our local learners find encouragement through kindness, fulfilling their academic journey through our one hundred-year tradition of nourishing the world and finding solutions that sustain our thriving society.”

“Fenimore’s values are demonstrated through a shared future-mindedness with our community partners, serving to enrich Schoharie County and its future learners and leaders,” said Debra Pollard, president of Fenimore Asset Management. “As a partner in shared values, we are delighted to make this gift to SUNY Cobleskill and the aspirational learners of today and tomorrow.”

The new SUNY Cobleskill foundation allows the college to support student success inside and outside the classroom, and ensures faculty can maintain high standards for teaching.