Female Officer allegedly attacked by inmate in supply closet at Greene Correctional

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A female Officer was attacked at the Greene Correctional Facility by an inmate on June 5, according to the NYS Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA). They say that the inmate trapped her in a supply closet and removed her body camera and emergency radio, so she couldn’t call for help.

The inmate reportedly started punching the officer in the face several times and threw her into a wall. He also allegedly kneed the officer’s inner thigh to try and get her to the ground.

NYSCOPBA says other inmates heard the commotion and stopped the attack. The officer’s personal alarm did go off prompting law enforcement to respond. The inmate refused to comply with demands and was secured after pepper spray did not subdue him.

The inmate is serving a five-year sentence for Attempted Murder in Bronx County. He was transferred to a maximum-security prison and is in a special housing unit.

NYSCOPBA says the officer was treated at Albany Med for a large cut above her lip that required stitches and severe bruising to her inner thigh. She is unable to return to work at this time.

State Police are investigating the incident.

