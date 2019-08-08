Female firefighters overcoming harassment in the workplace

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) – Of the more than one million fire fighters across the country, only 7-percent of them are women and less then 4-percent of them can call it a career according to the National Fire Protection Association.

According to Women in Fire and the U.S. Fire Administration more than half of the female firefighters surveyed nationwide, report feeling shunned or isolated, and 43 percent said they experienced verbal harassment.

But many in the profession say it’s the women that came before them that has made overcoming these challenges easier.

Lacie Hewlett with the Rogers Fire Department says “I think I am the firefighter I am today, because of them. And, I hope to be that for some of the females that are coming in.”

“Hopefully, one by one you’ll be able to change minds and I think it’s already happening. That people are realizing that women are just as capable as men in everything.” said Kari Crump also with the Rogers Fire Department.

For women in New York who are interested in become firefighters, Fire Service Women of New York State, will be holding a training weekend September 27-29.