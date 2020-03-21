FEMA releases coronavirus rumor control website

(AP) -- An exhausted nurse who works for the UK's National Health Service (NHS) posted an emotional plea on Facebook, urging people to stop panic buying after she was unable to find basic items in a supermarket following a 48-hour shift.

Dawn Bilbrough, who works as a critical care nurse in a West Yorkshire hospital said panic buyers should show restraint and think about NHS staff like her who could be looking after them "when you're at your lowest".