COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has launched a coronavirus rumor control website.
Among the questions the website addresses are “Myth: FEMA has deployed military assets,” “Myth: I need to stockpile as many groceries and supplies as I can,” and “Myth: I heard that the government is sending $1,000 checks. How do I sign up?”
Click here to reach the website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tearful nurse urges stop to panic buying
- Legendary singer Kenny Rogers dead at 81
- 3/21/20: Sunshine Returns Today!
- FEMA releases coronavirus rumor control website
- Hoosick Falls Elementary teachers and staff provide positive messages for students