ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A convicted felon from Albany was sentenced to 85 months in prison on drug charges and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Rodney Matthews, 50, admitted to possessing 306 grams of cocaine and 95 grams of heroin, which he intended to distribute.

Matthews admitted to having $11,966 in cash from drug trafficking and owning a loaded, privately manufactured .357 caliber semi-automatic pistol to guard against potential theft. Police had observed Matthews firing the gun at a telephone pole outside his residence, leading to his arrest.

Matthews was ordered to forfeit the $11,966 that was seized from his apartment. Following incarceration, Matthews will serve a three-year term of supervised release.