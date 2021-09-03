Feeling lucky? This weekend’s Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total $690-million

SCHENECTADY N.Y. (WWLP) – It’s been months since anyone has won the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots and this weekend’s drawings are worth a combined $690-million.

The Mega Millions jackpot for the Friday, September 3 drawing is an estimated $323 million with the cash option estimated at $234.9 million. The drawing will be the 25th since the jackpot was last hit June 8, when a $56-million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Illinois. Friday’s jackpot is the game’s largest since May 21, when a $515 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Pennsylvania.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $367 million with an estimated $265.4 million cash option. This will be the 28th drawing since a June 5 jackpot prize, when a $285.6 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Florida. Saturday’s jackpot is the game’s largest since January 20, when a $731.1 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Maryland.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased at Mass Lottery retailers throughout the state. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

