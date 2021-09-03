Feeling lucky? This weekend’s Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total $690-million

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY N.Y. (WWLP) – It’s been months since anyone has won the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots and this weekend’s drawings are worth a combined $690-million.

The Mega Millions jackpot for the Friday, September 3 drawing is an estimated $323 million with the cash option estimated at $234.9 million. The drawing will be the 25th since the jackpot was last hit June 8, when a $56-million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Illinois. Friday’s jackpot is the game’s largest since May 21, when a $515 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Pennsylvania.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $367 million with an estimated $265.4 million cash option. This will be the 28th drawing since a June 5 jackpot prize, when a $285.6 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Florida. Saturday’s jackpot is the game’s largest since January 20, when a $731.1 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Maryland.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased at Mass Lottery retailers throughout the state. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Learn more about Mega Millions, Powerball and other lottery games at the New York Lottery website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

