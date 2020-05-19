‘Feed the Truckers’ event to be held at Fultonville rest stop

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A retired teacher is hosting a second “Feed the Truckers” event Tuesday to show her continued appreciation for truck drivers.
“Sandwiches 4 Semis: A Free Meal to Say Thank You” starts at 3 p.m. for drivers passing through Nationwide Transportation Brokers, just off exit 28 on the Thruway, at 58 Riverside Drive in Fultonville. A team of volunteers will offer a bagged or boxed meal to the first 200 truckers who stop by.
Phoebe Sitterly, St. Johnsville resident and retired teacher, said she’s hosting the event to thank dedicated truck drivers who’ve put in long hours of hard work throughout the coronavirus pandemic. This is the second Feed the Truckers event, and Sitterly says the first was a great success.
Food and beverage come from Ripepi’s, Family Dollar in Gloversville, and CG Roxanne. The event is supported by cash donations from Fulton and Montgomery County residents, as well as the Fulton Montgomery Regional Chamber, Nationwide Transportation, Vince Gramuglia, the NYS Truckers Association, and St. John’s Reformed Church.
Contact Sitterly at (518) 844-9607 to volunteer at or donate to the trucker appreciation event.
