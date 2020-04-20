Feed Albany registers as a charity, receives $10K from United Way

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Feed Albany, Inc. is now registered as a charity organization in New York State. Since launching in March as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, the newly-minted charity has received over $70,000 worth of donations, most recently from the United Way of the Greater Capital Region.

Visit Feed Albany’s website to sign up if you need help finding or providing food for yourself or your family.

United Way’s $10,000 donation comes from its COVID-19 Relief Fund—raised directly from donations from the Islamic Center of the Capital District, Al-Hidaya Center, Masjid As-Salam, and Masjid Al-Arqam—and was coordinated by Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy.

The initiative, led by a group of local business owners and officials, was also awarded a $5,000 grant from Capitalize Albany Corporation.

“It is gratifying to see the outpouring of support we have received in this short time—all with the purpose of ensuring that those here in the Capital Region do not need to go hungry.” Dominick Purnomo

FEED ALBANY president and co-founder

Feed Albany was originally organized in response to the effect the pandemic has had on the bar and restaurant industry.

Partnering with the Food Pantries, Sr. Maureen Joyce, the Trinity Alliance, and the Salvation Army, Feed Albany volunteers have prepared, packaged, and distributed over 20,000 meals and provided groceries for over 600 people across Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, and Rensselaer counties. Donations in cash and products have come from Sysco, Driscoll, Pepsico, Kilcoyne Farms, and other businesses.

