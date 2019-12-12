FedEx driver’s bad day caught on camera

MAYVILLE, Wis. (CNN) – A FedEx delivery driver was caught on camera having a meltdown while trying to lift a very large box.

In the video, the FedEx employee can be seen tipping over a 144-pound package and pushing it through the snow, while he’s talking on his phone. He can be heard complaining about someone named “Justin” while swearing and struggling to get the package onto the truck. According to FedEx’s website, the package is within their 150 pound weight limit.

The driver was actually taking away a couch the homeowner ordered from Wayfair twice, but it arrived damaged both times. The homeowner sent the video to FedEx and is demanding an apology.

FedEx released a statement saying the behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and that the company would take appropriate steps to address the matter.