Federal loans available for people impacted by July flooding

SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Assistance is on the way for businesses and residents who were impacted by flooding in Rensselaer County this July.

“This is the first time I experienced it and I don’t want to experience it again,” said Ronnie Daniel, an employee at a Sand Lake business.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is granting low-interest loans after Governor Hochul requested a physical disaster declaration from the office.

“It’s hard to be able to finance a disaster on your own. So, hopefully, the SBA Disaster Loans are the answer to recovery for many businesses, homeowners and renters,” said Public Affairs Specialist Kathy Cook.

Despite its name, Cook said homeowners and renters can also apply for the money, but time is ticking to get applications in. The deadline is November 8.

“The biggest problem is the hesitancy to apply at all. Most people are resistant to taking out a loan for their disaster recovery,” Cook said.

“You wouldn’t think that you have to worry about tropical storms here in Averill Park, but hopefully that’s the worst we’ll ever see it,” said business owner James Lilly.

Lilly said the impact for his business was small, but it’s worrying about future flooding damage that’s just another unpredictable problem restaurants in the area will have to be concerned about.

“Not only are we dealing with staff issues, COVID is destroying the supply chain for us here in restaurants. So, now they have that on top of everything they have to deal with too,” Lilly said.

There is an in-person location where applicants can meet with an SBA representative in the town of Sand Lake. They’re meeting applicants until September 24 at 8428 NY Route 66, Averill Park 12018.

A representative can also be reached at 800-659-2955.