Federal funds going to parent-centered prevention service

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports announced Monday that up to $900,000 will be made available to expand the Positive Parenting Program (“Triple P”). Triple P is an evidence-based prevention service addressing parental depression, stress, anxiety, emotional wellbeing, and family conflict by reducing youth risk factors like substance abuse and juvenile offending.

“We experienced the first decrease in opioid overdose deaths in a decade, but we still have more work to do,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Co-Chair of the state Heroin and Opioid Task Force.

The initiative aims to create both collaborative infrastructure for caregivers of at-risk kids under the age of 13 and effective parent-centered prevention services through training programs, especially for families impacted by the opioid crisis.

“Prevention is a vital part of the continuum of addiction care, and having strong prevention services in place is an important way that we can help people build a foundation for long-term health,” said OASAS Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez.

The federal State Opioid Response Grant will fund the initiative, and as many as nine awards of up to $100,000 are available by applying to the Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS) by February 3.