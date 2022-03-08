GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Mayor S. William Collins announced Tuesday that Glens Falls has $40,000 in Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development funding for rental assistance under the CARES Act. The act provides rental assistance for tenants who found it difficult or impossible for them to pay for rent or utilities during the coronavirus pandemic. Payments under the program are given straight to landlords who are owed money.

To save on administrative costs, the money is being distributed through the Warren-Hamilton Counties Community Action Agency and the Family Service Association of Glens Falls. Only Glens Falls residents are eligible for the funding.

According to HUD requirements, household income must be documented. Up to three months of back rent and utilities can be covered.

Residents or landlords who wish to receive funding from the program should contact the Warren-Hamilton Counties Community Action Agency at (518) 793-0636), or the Family Service Association of Glens Falls at (518) 793-0797. Funds will be distributed in the coming months.