ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two local fire departments have been awarded federal funds made available through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program. The announcement marks the seventh round of Fiscal Year 2022 AFG grants.

The Menands Fire Company No. 1 will receive $94,933.12, and the Ballston Lake Fire Department will receive $14,640.95.

“The Menands Fire Department is honored to receive this funding from FEMA, and we look forward to purchasing new extrication and stabilization equipment,” said David Ognan, Chief of the Menands Fire Department. “With this equipment, we can better serve and protect the members of our community and the commuters passing through our Village.”

“The Ballston Lake Fire Department is honored to be a recipient of the AFG grant,” said Greg Amyot, Chief of the Ballston Lake Fire Department. “We plan to use these funds to purchase a gear washer and extractor for our fire station. Presently, members wash gear in a household clothes washer and then leave it to air dry. This new washer/extractor will not only clean and dry the gear more efficiently and effectively, it will also result in members being able to return to service quicker than ever before.”