SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local organization is providing crucial services to victims and survivors of domestic violence. They are getting a big financial boost from the federal government.

Tucked away in a secluded area off of Route 9 in Malta, you can find the new state-of-the-art Wellspring Facility. Wellspring’s mission is to support survivors and engage our community to end relationship and sexual abuse. They provide emergency shelter, a 24-hour hotline, and live chat, long-term housing assistance, case management, and more. Executive Director Maggie Fronk says this is a place you can find your safe haven.

“We want people to know that there is an agency where they can get help. Also by being in this building, we’re able to launch so many new programs,” said Fronk.

Fronk says these programs are more important than ever as the pandemic has increased domestic violence dramatically. During the COVID-19 lockdown, many victims felt they had no place to go.

“The world outside was scary and more unpredictable, so they just had to hunker down and get through it.”

Nearly $24 million in federal funding from the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act and American Rescue Plan will be distributed to domestic violence and sexual assault programs, in addition to shelters and rape crisis centers.

More than $16.3 million in funds will be distributed to 83 domestic violence programs and centers across the state to enhance traditional services for rural communities and culturally specific programs while increasing access to on-site COVID testing, vaccinations, and mobile health units. Additionally, the New York State Office of Children and Family Services will distribute $7.6 to support 50 rape crisis centers and sexual assault programs along with preventive COVID services.

Wellspring is one of those centers that is getting $350,000 to use over the next three years.

“This funding will help us to provide for those emergency needs and provide housing so people can leave the abuse,” said Fronk.

Fronk says the second you walk in the door, you have access to counseling services, child care, and even podcasts that can give you advice and help you cope.

“When they see the children’s room, they say I just felt like I could breathe and be safe. This a place where they know they can start a new life from.”

Fronk says you don’t need to be in a crisis to go to Wellspring. She says you can go at any time and all of their services are free and completely confidential.