ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—In a 261 page document, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, said pending decisions in lower courts, concealed carry can continue to be banned in sensitive places. However, an exception was made for places of worship.

Republican Assemblyman, Robert Smullen, thinks this is a big win.



“What if you’re a rabbi running a synagogue right now? Wouldn’t you like to have the idea that you were worshipers, the people who are citizens in your community, can actually defend themselves in your house of worship? Absolutely,” said Smullen. “That’s a huge win for religious freedom and it’s a huge win for the Constitution regarding Second Amendment Rights.”

New York’s Attorney General, Letitia James, released a statement saying in part, “The decision also allows all property owners, including owners of places of worship, to prohibit firearms on their property, including through the postage of signs. The requirements for an in-person interview, character references and 16 hours of training are still in effect.”

James added the requirement to demonstrate good moral character and the disclosure of household and family members on a permit application will also stay in place.

However, the court did block the requirement for applicants to provide a list of their social media accounts— something Smullen is happy about.

“The idea that we’re going to take people’s social media accounts and free-speech of First Amendment platform into account when we consider something so important– that was absolutely ludicrous.”

The legal battle isn’t over yet.

“We also know that there will be an appeal to the US Supreme Court no matter what,” said Smullen.