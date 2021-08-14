Fecal bacteria at 5 Jersey Shore beaches prompt swimming advisories

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Swimming advisories were issued at five Jersey Shore beaches on Tuesday after water samples showed a concerning level of fecal bacteria, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The advisories were still in place Wednesday at L Street beach in Belmar; South Bath Avenue beach in Long Branch; Brooklyn Avenue beach in Lavallette; Stockton Avenue beach in Long Beach Township; and Hancock Avenue beach in Seaside Heights, per the DEP’s website.

Officials issue a swimming advisory when water samples show 104 colonies of Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of sample. The DEP did not disclose how many colonies were detected in Monday’s water samples that triggered the advisories.

Enterococcus is a type of bacteria typically found in the intestinal tract of warm-blooded animals, including humans, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Its presence in water samples indicates possible contamination by fecal waste.

Additional sampling will be conducted at all five beaches. If officials see two consecutive samples above the quality threshold, the beach will be closed to swimming.

Additional testing will be conducted until the water quality results fall below that standard.

