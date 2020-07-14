Fearing for the safety of their children, two local mothers say they are exploring homeschool options

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Two local mothers say they are looking into homeschooling their children come fall because they don’t feel safe sending them back to school. Both say they are unwilling to risk their children getting the coronavirus and the health of their families.

Sarahdine Stevens, a mother of four, says when she submitted her letter of intent to homeschool two of her daughters, she explained if she didn’t feel comfortable with the school’s plan for reopening then she and her husband would pursue homeschooling. Stevens says it was a family effort last school year to make sure her second and third eldest daughters kept up with their work.

Meg Hornbeck, a pregnant mother of two, says she and her husband are hoping their district of Ballston Spa will provide a distance learning option for parents who want to keep their children home. But, Hornbeck says if that’s not an option, her eight-year-old asthmatic daughter won’t see the inside of a classroom.

When asked if she thought parents and teachers were being left out of the conversation surrounding the reopening of schools, the Ballston Spa mother says yes. Parents should have the option of whether or not to send their children back to school in the fall she says. She also says giving parents the option might make it easier for schools to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines.

Stevens says she was unsure of where or who to turn to get information about curriculum choices for her daughters in order to create an Individualized Home Instruction Plan but says she found many social media groups with parents and caregivers ready to assist her. Stevens says she was surprised how vast and supportive the local homeschool community is.