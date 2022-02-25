SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fear grows abroad and here in the Capital Region as Russian forces move closer to the seat of government in Ukraine.

Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine’s capital with explosions and gunfire sounding in the city. There. are reports of hundreds of casualties from the warfare including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment and schools.

What is happening in Ukraine is unbelievable to both the people living through it as well as those watching it from our shores. News10 hears the perspective of a woman bracing for an attack in Ukraine.

“Just two days ago I was teaching, taking photos, posting on Instagram, and today I’m just counting the seconds. I’m counting down how long it takes me to gather my bag of documents and run out on the street,” said Tetiana Morozovska.

Through Facebook, I was able to get in contact with Tetiana Morozovska who lives in Western Ukraine. She says every day they are in panic mode.

“Basically, we are scared but we are not as scared as we were on Thursday. Yesterday we woke up just from the bomb hitting the airport.”

She says in a crisis like this, you can’t take anything for granted.

“Today one child was killed, so there was a 10-year-old boy that was killed from an attack,” said Morozovska.

The news of the war in Ukraine is also constantly in the thoughts of Ukrainians in this country. ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro-Karina Smirnoff shares her heart and roots to Ukraine with News10.

“I’m getting emotional but I pray that something can happen and the powers that have the power will stand up to this,” said Karina Smirnoff.

On Friday night, Smirnoff was teaching dance classes at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Saratoga Springs. While teaching her mind is also thinking of her friends in her homeland of Ukraine.

“I talked to my friends before class and when they went into a bomb shelter, the bomb went into the side of the building. It then destroyed half the building.”

Her heart breaks for her friends and students in Ukraine who might have to trade in their dancing shoes and pick up arms.

“I can’t imagine my students at age 16 going into war in 2022,” said Smirnoff.

People in the Capital Region continue to pray for those in Ukraine. This Saturday, February 25 at 11:00 am St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Troy, NY is holding a prayer vigil.