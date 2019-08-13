FDA warns about drinking dangerous ‘miracle’ solution to cure cancer, autism

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning about the dangerous and potentially life threatening side effects of Miracle Mineral Solution.

The FDA says Miracle Mineral Solution has not been approved by the FDA for any use, but has been promoted online as a remedy for treating autism, cancer, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, and the flu.

When mixed, officials say it develops into dangerous bleach and can cause serious and potentially life-threatening side effects.

The FDA has been warning about Miracle or Master Mineral Solution, Miracle Mineral Supplement, MMS, Chlorine Dioxide (CD) Protocol, Water Purification Solution (WPS) since 2010.

The agency has received new reports of people experiencing severe vomiting, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure cause by dehydration, and acute liver failure after drinking these products.

Anyone who has experience adverse health effects after ingesting these products should seek immediate medical attention.