CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The shortage of two of the top chemo drugs used in the U.S. for treatment is growing. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) taking action and is now trying to help the situation. NEWS10 talking with local cancer treatment centers and officials about what is being done.

With the FDA acting,that is good news for folks like Susan Dyson who we talked to last month when the shortage was starting to affect many here in our region. Dyson was one of the first to be told her medication was out.

“It makes me feel really good because I’m almost done with my treatment but there’s a lot of other people out there that are just beginning and that makes me feel really good,” said Dyson.

The shortage affects cisplatin and carboplatin. It was caused when the FDA closed a major manufacturer in India. The FDA citing numerous violations last March. The FDA has now allowed that producer, Intas, to streamline and ship the needed medicines to the us.

“When you have two drugs like these that are used in so many different kinds of cancer and are so critical that it is very concerning,” said Director of Pharmacy, Nancy Egerton, New York Oncology Hematology (NYOH). Egerton has been monitoring the situation for months.

“There’s always drug shortages. This is nothing that’s out of the norm. What’s not normal about it is the longevity of it,” said Egerton.

A survey conducted by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) found that over 90% of cancer centers are experiencing a carboplatin shortage, the sister drug that replaces the already in short supply cisplatin. Area providers say we have hit the tipping point.

“Hopefully we are at the critical point now. And like I said with what the FDA is doing this is going to help,” said Egerton.

I have reached out to Intas pharmaceutical company several times to see if and when they would be sending the lifesaving drugs and they have not responded to any of my inquiries.

However, our state and local officials are weighing in on the crisis, including Assemblymember John McDonald.

“We really need to incentivize drug manufacturing being done in America again,” said McDonald.

McDonald says there is movement on the federal level, now.

“We are starting to see a discussion in Washington about the fact that we have to really take a much closer look at our drug supply chain,” said McDonald.