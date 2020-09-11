FDA sends warning letters to 17 websites illegally selling opioids

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued warning letters to website operators for the illegal sale of opioids.

According to the FDA, 17 website operators violated the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act through the sale of unapproved and misbranded opioids online. Products being sold included tramadol and oxycodone.

The FDA stated that that warning letters were sent to the following companies:

alpharoyalpharmacy.com

beststeroidstore.net

bluepillmedications.com

buydrugsmedsonline.com

genericpharmacyusa.com

globalpharmacystores.com

greenrxpharmacy.com

klasiekpharmacy.com

lekapharma.com

mega-pillspharmacy.com

melanopharmacy.com

roidsforce.com

rxeasymeds.com

skylimitpharmacy.com

Thomas Meds

uspharmacyshop.com

xsteroids.com

“Those who illegally sell opioids online put consumers at risk and undermine the significant strides we have made to combat the opioid crisis,” said Director of the Office of Compliance in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Donald D. Ashley. “We remain committed to using all available tools to stop the illegal sale of opioids online to help protect consumers from these potentially dangerous products.”

Additionally, the FDA warned consumers of the highly addictive risks causing misuse and abuse.

For more information, visit the FDA website.

LATEST STORIES