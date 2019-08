WASHINGTON (CNN) – Graphic warnings may soon be placed on cigarette packages.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the proposal on Thursday.

It would require tobacco companies to put color images and health risk information on packages and advertisements.

Those warning would have to cover 50 percent of the front and back of cigarette packages.

At least 120 other countries and jurisdictions have similar requirements.

A final ruling on the proposal is expected in March next year.